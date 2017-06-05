Africa’s untapped youth market

For Du Bruyn, it all comes down to data. Young Africans spend time online, which is where they consume and create content. Du Bruyn adds that through data management platforms, brands are able to learn more about how these consumers behave online and from there they can start to build meaningful databases to market online.

He stresses the importance of considering the different cultural nuances of every country on the African continent. “When it comes to understanding the African youth, messaging and communication must be personal and relevant to them in their daily lives. We need to mirror a new kind of African, to create aspirational content and show the youth how much potential they have,” he says.

Du Bruyn says that when addressing the African youth market, the tone of communication must speak to the future. When it comes to language, he advises marketers to learn their jargon and use it as a way to resonate with youth.

Du Bruyn points out that one brand that is getting it right in terms of connecting to the African youth market is Mageu Number 1. He believes the brand is doing a great job on social media to connect with this market, speak to the lifestyle of the audience and at the same time subtly introduce the product.

The big take-out: Flume’s Jacques Du Bruyn believes the largely untapped African youth market represents significant potential and that communication over digital platforms is the best way to reach them.