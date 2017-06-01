Youngsters today

More than 90% of 16-to 24-year-olds globally feel it’s hard being young today, as they can’t block out bad news because of social media. A new study by Viacom International Media Networks also finds this market segment is optimistic about a more inclusive future. They define their life strategies as unapologetic, sensitive and restless.

The study also looked at GenX — those born in the 1970s and 1980s — where less than half have achieved traditional adult milestones such as marriage, buying a house and having children. On the plus side, they are apparently more satisfied with their sex lives than millennials are.