I am the brand

SA students are becoming less accepting of commercial messaging, and this new trend is forcing brands to work harder for their attention.

This same demographic is also increasingly focused on emancipating, enhancing and elevating themselves by buying experiences and creating memories.

These insights are contained in the 2017 "Student Spend Report" compiled by the youth marketing agency Student Village. It is the fifth annual edition of the authoritative report. Brands would do well to sit up and take notice, as SA’s 1m students have a combined annual spend of R32bn.

But complicating the current student-brand relationship is the state of the economy. Student Village says individual disposable spend has risen only slightly, from R2,702/month to R2,714/month. Marc Kornberger, founding director of Student Village, says: "This doesn’t factor in inflation, and so the money students are spending is worth less."