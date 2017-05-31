The Directors Event – SA’s biggest board meeting

Now in its third year, The Directors Event is cementing its place on the country’s business calendar, with more than 200 business leaders set to attend the discussions at the Sandton Convention Centre on 9 June 2017.

The Directors Event, brought to you by MMI Holdings, invites industry experts to unpack three topics of national importance and discuss solutions in a public forum, moderated by highly-respected media personalities. Issues that will be debated in the panel-discussion format include the challenges being faced to protect South Africa’s economy, the risks of increasing geopolitical uncertainty, and youth education and unemployment.

The keynote address, to be delivered by Pravin Gordhan (former finance minister and recipient of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Business Leader of the Year Award for 2016) and The Chairman’s Report presented by Bonang Mohale (Chairman of Shell SA and deputy Chairman of Business Leadership South Africa) will set the scene for the panel discussions and debates that follow.

Moderated by Thabiso Tema, Mohale Ralebitso (Founder & CEO, Itataise Investments), Mpho Sedibe (Managing Director, MOPSY Strategic Advisors, Dr Iraj Abedian (Chairman & CEO, Pan Africa Investment & Research), Lungisa Fuzile – out going Director General, National Treasury, and Sibusiso Mabuza (CEO, Aluwani Capital Partners) will debate the short-term solutions that could benefit South Africa’s economy in the long run, and restore investor confidence in the country.

The implications of Brexit, Donald Trump’s presidential victory in the United States, and the current state of South African politics have been far-reaching – especially when coupled with climate crises such as the severe southern African drought. Nikiwe Bikitsha will moderate the discussion on the geopolitical risk factors that are currently adding to worldwide social, environmental, and economic instability with Dr Johan van Zyl (Co-CEO, African Rainbow Capital), Dr Kingsley Makhubela (CEO, Brand South Africa), Innocent Dutiro (CEO: Africa & Asia, MMI Holdings), and Karima Brown (Independent Political Analyst).

In a discussion that will focus on the importance of education, entrepreneurship, leadership and talent management during South Africa’s digital era - in light of the growing education crisis in the country - Alishia Seckam will moderate a panel comprising Barrie Bramley (Partner, Calidascope), Debbie Goodman-Bhyat (CEO, Jack Hammer Executive Headhunters), Maryana Iskander (CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator), Sizwe Nxasana (Chairman, NSFAS and Sifiso Learning Group), Hlomela Bucwa (Former SRC President, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) and Gwebinkundla Qonde (DG, Dept Higher Education).

