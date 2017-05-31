Death of the CMO role a major opportunity

Start With Data – a fundamental element of the Coca-Cola lesson, but, importantly, it refers to not just data for the sake of data. For the past few years many people have been collecting data without a clue of what to do with it. Take as an example the case of a local financial institution that was bemoaning the fact that it had data “coming out of its ears”. It was being sent one report after another from agencies, without being able to study these in detail or studying them only when the data was already old. This made it difficult to take actionable marketing decisions that affected real-time change. We have seen a huge shift in what companies are looking for at the moment – real evidence-based insight.

And here lies the crux of the matter. For marketing executives to remain relevant they need to be able to prove the return on investment for decisions made. If the data is not there to unequivocally support the fact that marketing made a contribution to sales, it is difficult for organisations to justify having a traditional creative marketer leading the conversation at board level. Without the ability to interpret data, marketing suffers a major challenge. For example, how does one show that yesterday’s video ad actually made a meaningful difference to sales figures? For CEOs looking at the bottom line, the question remains: We spent money, what return did we get? Historically, marketing has not been able to quantify this empirically.