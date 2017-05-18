TV ads that cut above the clutter

Humour and nostalgia in advertising are the themes that resonate most with SA consumers, according to the latest Kantar Millward Brown survey on the country’s most-liked television commercials.

Results for quarters three and four in 2016 also reveal that work by global agencies, after a dry spell, is again finding traction. The global research agency has been polling South Africans for 30 years and its list is determined through a proprietary advertising testing system.

A leading creative director notes: "It’s the work that works, and work most brands ask the industry to emulate. While it might not all be creatively brilliant, it’s advertising that is finding voice and moving feet into stores in tough times."