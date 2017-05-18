TV ads that cut above the clutter
Latest research on the most effective ads finds that the best make consumers laugh or remember the past, while those that distil a human truth, and the perennial theme of children, also do well for brands
Humour and nostalgia in advertising are the themes that resonate most with SA consumers, according to the latest Kantar Millward Brown survey on the country’s most-liked television commercials.
Results for quarters three and four in 2016 also reveal that work by global agencies, after a dry spell, is again finding traction. The global research agency has been polling South Africans for 30 years and its list is determined through a proprietary advertising testing system.
A leading creative director notes: "It’s the work that works, and work most brands ask the industry to emulate. While it might not all be creatively brilliant, it’s advertising that is finding voice and moving feet into stores in tough times."
There are some familiar agency names on the combined list of 20. FCB Johannesburg has a pedigree in this space, and work for clients Debonairs and Coca-Cola is featured.
Ogilvy Johannesburg has two listings for blue-chip clients Vodacom and DStv. The ad for the network provider titled "Play Every Day" was the top-ranked ad in Q4, and the Debonairs ad named "Gogo Crammed Crust", playing on a shared meal experience, was the most liked ad in Q3 2016.
Agencies King James and Saatchi & Saatchi BrandsRock also have double entries on both lists for clients Pampers and Pick n Pay. King James, which won the R700m retail business just over a year ago, will be well pleased with the listing as one of its key tasks was to bring the brand closer to consumers, many of whom had moved on to using and sampling competitors.
Work from global agencies accounts for a quarter of all ads on the combined list of 20. The Ford Ranger has two ads listed, as do fitness brands Nike, Fitbit and adidas.
Kantar Millward Brown says: "Creativity remains a great way to engage people in a cluttered world where advertising fights for attention. Brands which are meaningful, different and salient are proven to command a greater market share and a higher premium."
It says creativity needs to be harnessed to deliver effectiveness and the insight needs to be relevant to the brand promise.
While ads that make consumers laugh or remember the past do well, other key themes are finding and distilling human truth, and children. Pets have fallen off the combined list for the first time in years. Kantar Millward Brown says brands that use celebrities will also find voice, like Nike’s association with retired US decathlete Ashton Eaton. Though the risk is always high in SA’s present political environment, brands that take on current affairs can also strike a chord. A Nando’s ad featuring a parody of well-known politicians in conversation, called "It’s a Wing Wing Situation", made the combined list.
