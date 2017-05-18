News & Insights

Allan Gray moves on

18 May 2017 - 06:47 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK
In a move that has shocked the ad industry, investment management company Allan Gray has parted company with its ad agency, Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town.

Both parties are mum about why the relationship broke down.

It’s understood a new agency has been appointed, but processes still need to be finalised. Ogilvy is working through a notice period that finishes at the end of July.

Allan Gray’s long-standing relationship with Cape agency King James ended in 2014 when the agency was forced to resign the business after winning the bigger and more lucrative Sanlam account.

During its tenure, King James had created a unique television advertising style for Allan Gray that featured powerful narratives shot in black and white.

