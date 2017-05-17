Sponsorship still a great way to connect with consumers

Sponsorship is not only a valuable component of any marketing strategy but very often, if leveraged effectively, it provides brands with the opportunity to connect with their consumers in a way that traditional media are unable to do.

Sponsorship offers brands a number of different options, which are determined by the fit between the sponsorship property and the brand, the budget and the brand’s strategy and objectives. For example, a brand can sponsor the broadcast of a particular sporting code on television, a sports team, an event, or an individual who can act as a brand ambassador.

According to Neil Jankelowitz, joint managing director of MSC Sports, the best way to get optimal value from a sponsorship is for the brand to have clear, focused and measurable objectives from the outset for each separate sponsorship campaign. There needs to be buy-in at a senior executive level to get the maximum support for the campaign.

Jankelowitz says there are a number of things to consider before committing a brand to a particular sponsorship. “Understand that for every rand spent securing the sponsorship rights, the brand should have a minimum of a rand to leverage or activate the sponsorship.”