Loeries extends entry deadline

17 May 2017 - 11:22 Lynette Dicey
Picture: SUPPLIED

The deadline to enter the Loeries® - Africa and the Middle East’s premiere awards that recognise, reward, inspire and foster creative excellence in the brand communication industry - has been extended to May 31. This gives marketers and agencies an additional two weeks to prepare their entries.

According to Loeries CEO Andrew Human all work produced up to the end of May can be entered.

A number of new awards have been introduced this year. They include the SANBS Public Service Award and the Facebook Challenge in the student awards category. Entry categories cover all spheres of the brand communication landscape, from film and video to architecture and design, public relations, digital and even shared value and service design.

Loeries expects over 3,000 entries from more than 20 countries this year. They will be judged by industry experts and global thought leaders.

Loeries Creative Week takes place in Durban from August 14 to August 20. The awards ceremonies will take place at the end of the event, on the Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and how to enter go to loeries.com

The big take-out: Loeries has extended its deadline for entries to May 31.

Interested in acquiring a bird?

Chair of the Loeries awards says entering is important for both agencies and brands to set the standard for outstanding work and also to celebrate ...
2 months ago

SUHANA GORDHAN: Loeries award show allows excellence to rise above mediocrity

‘It is about celebrating consistency in passion, effort, authenticity and the ability to create an enviable legacy’
2 months ago

Loeries: Top rankings

Loeries rankings provide a useful indication of who’s who in the brand communications industry across Africa and the Middle East
6 months ago

