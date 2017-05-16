Driving impactful brand influencers

Areff agreed, adding that he would work only with brands of his choosing and had rejected a number of offers from brands he doesn’t like. “Don’t offer me a McDonald’s sponsorship; I like Burger King,” he laughed. He said that while it’s hard to turn down money and say no, when the fit doesn’t feel right, that is what he does.

There’s no fooling today’s generation, pointed out Mohoaduba, which is why she believes it is important that she remains true to herself when working with brands. “It’s important to be authentic, which is why I cannot promote brands that I don’t use – my followers would pick it up in a minute,” she said. However, she will represent brands that are aspirational – “perhaps I don’t use a certain brand now, but I will represent a brand that gives me something to aspire to in the future,” she explained.

When asked if influencer marketing really works, and if this is where brands should be putting their budgets, Nkosi was quick to point out that millennials spend far more time on their phones than they do watching television. It therefore makes sense for brands to move their budgets from television to social media – “because this is where we live,” she said.

Mohoaduba said it was unlikely that she would buy a product because she saw it advertised on TV, adding that millennials buy into what influencers are saying, doing, wearing or using and so this is the way for brands to target the youth market.

Ultimately, the panel insisted that brands should learn to listen to influencers, as they are the ones who know what will work in the market. It’s about co-creating content that will be authentic, yet at the same time meet the objectives of the brand.

The big take-out: Influencer marketing is a highly effective way for brands to get their products onto the radar of the youth market; however, this has to be done in an authentic manner with brands and influencers working together to co-create content.