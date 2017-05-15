As a marketer, it’s a given – at some point you will have been challenged about how to bring your brand to the attention of the ever-elusive youth market, a market which not only influences household spend, but also has an astounding R137.3bn of its own money to devote to the brands they deem worthy.

Millions have been allocated in the quest to understand this sector of the market and the planning of clever campaigns that will resonate in this space. However, lest we forget, these are children, and so enormously vulnerable. The question must be asked – are marketers considering whether their youth marketing campaigns are ethical; and are they thinking through the consequences of their communications within this market?

As a guest speaker at the recent Sunday Times Generation Next Youth Marketing Conference, parenting expert Nikki Bush brought to light some eye-opening issues relating to marketing to children, teens and young adults.

Bush asked the audience to imagine a scene from the 1820s in which a tribe of native North Americans are meeting to discuss the possibility of going to war. To assist in the decision, they call on the custodians of the tribe, the Council of Grandmothers, who are guided by just one principle: “and nothing shall harm the children”.

Bringing us back to the present, Bush highlighted the power of “kidfluence” and the fact that targeting children is the most effective way for marketers to get hold of the family budget, influencing matters that range from the cereal they eat in the morning to the cars their parents drive and where their homes are located. “Yes, without a doubt, marketers need to make money, but at what cost?” she said.