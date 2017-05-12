Tapping into the youth market

A number of panel discussions followed, including debates around what works when it comes to creative advertising, innovation and disruption in the digital and social media space, and top trends in the youth market that brands should look out for. The final panel comprised HDI’s junior board of directors, who commented on whether audience observations about the youth market amounted to fact or fiction.

Influencer activist Arye Kellman provided a case study of the 2016 #Kellman20, a list of 20 young people he identified early last year as influential millennials. Kellman took the audience through the reasons his list yielded such astounding results, garnering 20m social media impressions within 12 hours of launching. The case study led to a panel discussion with three millennials on the 2017 list, which launches next month, about how brands can best use influencer marketing.

The message that came through for influencer marketing – and for marketing to the youth in general – is that brands need to be believable and authentic. They also need to research and understand the realities of the people they are communicating with.

Siya Beyile, CEO of the Threaded Man and Siya Beyile Holdings, gave an inspirational account of his own entrepreneurial journey, while providing marketers with a glimpse of who the African millennial really is. He questioned why brands do not use the cultural pride inherent in this market to create and support home-grown African stories and successes.

Creative parenting expert, speaker and author Nikki Bush challenged marketers to question whether their youth marketing activations are ethical, pointing out how vulnerable children, teens and young adults are.

The big take out: The 2017 Sunday Times Generation Next youth marketing conference highlighted the trends and insights driving the youth, specifically the value they place on family and religion. It also considered the importance of honesty and authenticity in branding, and the need to research and understand the realities and context of the youth market.