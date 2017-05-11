Shake-up stirs SA beer advertising

The first phase of what appears to be a major shake-up in SA beer advertising has been completed, with AB InBev awarding its global brands business to the Cape Town-headquartered King James agency.

Brands in this portfolio include Corona, Stella Artois and Beck’s. Others that might eventually form part of the account will be revealed later.

The account was won in a three-way pitch that included Joe Public and Promise.

Ever since AB InBev acquired SABMiller, the ad industry has been anxious to see what, if any, account changes would be made.

AB InBev is the fourth-largest advertiser in SA, spending about R800m/year.

Local brands like Carling Black Label and Castle Lager currently sit in the Ogilvy Group.

Andrea Quaye, marketing vice-president for AB InBev Africa, is circumspect on whether other brands in the stable are out to pitch.

She says: "As part of the normal order of business, we periodically evaluate our agency roster in light of what needs to be achieved by our business in the coming year, as well as to generate new and exciting ideas for the brands which often arise as a result of such reappraisals.