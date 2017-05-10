Customer experience focus ensures travel company’s growth

Now, more than ever, says De Oliveira, customers not only want to get away but are seeking meaningful holiday experiences. “Our aim is to know our customers and make those experiences as memorable as possible,” he says.

It’s an approach that has paid off, given that 67% of Pentravel’s business is repeat and referral business. The company also boasts the highest rating in excellence from Hello Peter, a portal known for its measure of complaints.

“Pentravel is a good case study of how more “traditional” nondigital businesses can grow their customer base by genuinely focusing on their customers’ exact requirements,” says customer experience expert Julia Ahlfeldt. “Technology has without doubt changed how consumers behave, shop, research and browse. A mash-up of online information hunter-gathering, followed by an in-store purchase, is the new norm.” However, she says, though e-commerce is on the rise in SA, consumers still seek out a physical experience, and are becoming increasingly choosy about what that means.

“In–store, customers want an experience that adds value beyond what they can get online. This means tellers and floor staff need to be knowledgeable about their products and be ready to offer advice and recommendations, or be equipped to resolve a customer query quickly and on the spot,” says Ahlfeldt.

She says that though customers are happy to pay for good value, quality and personalisation, they’re quick to change brands when their needs are no longer being met, and are less loyal than they used to be.

The big take-out: A focus on customer experience has ensured that Pentravel continues to report good year-on-year growth, proving that customers still appreciate good value and service.