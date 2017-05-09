Investors relations best practice under the spotlight

In addition to containing lists of people’s names and what their responsibilities are in advance, a crisis management plan should include a clear disclosure policy, agreement on who can say what and details of the channels they can use, agreed the second panel – consisting of BankServAfrica’s CEO Chris Hamilton and company secretary Shergeran Naidoo as well as former investor relations officer for Telkom SA, Nwabisa Piki – during a panel discussion focusing on how to manage stakeholders in difficult times. Two teams need to be set up: an inward team, to fix the problem, and an outward team that focuses on stakeholder communications and has a central linking component, it said.

Accountability for the message that comes out during a crisis, and ownership of the message, must be taken by leaders of the business, ideally the CEO, said the panel, adding that transparent and honest communication is critical during a crisis.

Social media, it said, is an additional challenge that needs to be managed during times of crisis, particularly as opinions are expressed when there is little factual information to rely on. The challenge for corporates is to refrain from commenting until they have sufficient information and then only to communicate the truth.

Businesses need to communicate in a way that illustrates congruency between what they say and what they do, or they will lose not only trust, but credibility, said Nicola Tyler, founder and CEO of Business Results Group. Quoting Benjamin Franklin, she said it takes many good deeds to build a reputation and only one bad one to ruin it.

David Shapiro, deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities, advised investor relations practitioners not to try to impress investors but rather to be upfront and honest in their communications. He said Berkshire Hathaway is a good example of a company that communicates its results with its shareholders in an understandable manner.

Sipho Pityana, nonexecutive director of AngloGold Ashanti and convenor of Save SA, said business was paying the price for not speaking up earlier about corruption and for calling an end to state capture. “I chair the board of a company whose share price is discounted for the simple reason that we’re domiciled in SA,” he said.

However, business also needs to root out corrupt practices within its own ranks, he said. Businesses can no longer pretend that governance issues are none of their concern. They need to recognise and support civil society structures that champion the collective interest.

