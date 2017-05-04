ASA looking for a lifeline

The technically insolvent Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is trying to raise R5m in short-term bridging finance after creditors approved a business rescue plan. The rescue operation will include dramatically cutting running costs and reducing the number of administrative staff by almost half.

A “Save the ASA” funding appeal has been launched, and leading blue-chip companies are being asked to stump up the money.

Four reasons have been cited for the ASA’s parlous position. These are a lack of ongoing funding, poor membership participation, high operational costs and expensive litigation in a long-running dispute involving a weight-loss product.

At a special AGM, the chairman of the ASA’s final appeal committee, retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, told stakeholders, including creditors and industry bodies that make up the ASA’s membership, that the regulation of advertising could not be wished away and that consumers — often unsophisticated or illiterate — need protection.

He warned that failure by the industry to save self-regulation via the ASA would result in government stepping in and filling the vacuum. And that could mean slowing down the process of complaint adjudication or result in costly private litigation. Ngoepe said the ASA has built invaluable “specialised jurisprudence”, and it continues to do so.

One of the central criticisms raised at the AGM was the R1.7m annual salary paid to CEO Thembelihle Msibi, who has since tendered her resignation. A former member of the ASA’s audit committee told the Financial Mail: “This was allowed to carry on for far too long and with no tough questions being asked. The board itself must carry some responsibility.”

Questions were also raised about the time Msibi spent on the job, given that she holds as many as 10 directorships.

An interim board has been elected and will meet in the next fortnight to discuss the way ahead “and to put into place processes to initiate a roll-out of the approved business rescue plan in association with the business rescue practitioner”.

Former ASA chairman and advertising personality Nkwenkwe Nkomo is not part of the interim board.

Failure to raise the R5m, says business rescue practitioner Marius van Tonder, could “terminate business rescue proceedings”, but he and the board members remain optimistic that funds will be forthcoming.