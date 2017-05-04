ASA looking for a lifeline
A funding appeal has been launched to save the Advertising Standards Authority from financial distress. If self-regulation by the ad industry is not preserved, it could result in government stepping in
The technically insolvent Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is trying to raise R5m in short-term bridging finance after creditors approved a business rescue plan. The rescue operation will include dramatically cutting running costs and reducing the number of administrative staff by almost half.
A “Save the ASA” funding appeal has been launched, and leading blue-chip companies are being asked to stump up the money.
Four reasons have been cited for the ASA’s parlous position. These are a lack of ongoing funding, poor membership participation, high operational costs and expensive litigation in a long-running dispute involving a weight-loss product.
At a special AGM, the chairman of the ASA’s final appeal committee, retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, told stakeholders, including creditors and industry bodies that make up the ASA’s membership, that the regulation of advertising could not be wished away and that consumers — often unsophisticated or illiterate — need protection.
He warned that failure by the industry to save self-regulation via the ASA would result in government stepping in and filling the vacuum. And that could mean slowing down the process of complaint adjudication or result in costly private litigation. Ngoepe said the ASA has built invaluable “specialised jurisprudence”, and it continues to do so.
One of the central criticisms raised at the AGM was the R1.7m annual salary paid to CEO Thembelihle Msibi, who has since tendered her resignation. A former member of the ASA’s audit committee told the Financial Mail: “This was allowed to carry on for far too long and with no tough questions being asked. The board itself must carry some responsibility.”
Questions were also raised about the time Msibi spent on the job, given that she holds as many as 10 directorships.
An interim board has been elected and will meet in the next fortnight to discuss the way ahead “and to put into place processes to initiate a roll-out of the approved business rescue plan in association with the business rescue practitioner”.
Former ASA chairman and advertising personality Nkwenkwe Nkomo is not part of the interim board.
Failure to raise the R5m, says business rescue practitioner Marius van Tonder, could “terminate business rescue proceedings”, but he and the board members remain optimistic that funds will be forthcoming.
Van Tonder outlined a number of other problems the board, and ultimately a new CEO, will have to tackle. These include rebuilding industry confidence in the board, reducing “excessive” operating costs, speeding up dispute resolution, improving productivity, ramping up skills, and improving internal and external communication.
High costs seem to be of most concern. Van Tonder said while the ASA’s workload decreased from 2,100 complaints in 2012 to 1,100 in 2016, operating costs had not “reduced in relation to workload”.
The ASA’s current liabilities amount to just over R2.5m and assets stand at just over R900,000.
The purpose of the business rescue plan has four main elements: returning to solvency, limiting
overheads, reducing litigation risk and implementing a sustainable funding model.
Van Tonder recommends that staff be reduced from 20 to 11 and remuneration be “in line with the market median”. It’s critical, he says, that some core functions be outsourced and these could be picked up by key stakeholders.
It’s also been suggested the ASA move out of its plush Craighall Park offices in Johannesburg.
One of the key challenges facing the ASA’s new administration will be how to fund the body in future. Extensive research is pointing to a hybrid model that includes a levy on advertisers and contractually negotiated annual contributions by media sector associations.
Nkomo has pleaded with creditors and industry bodies to take the ASA to a new level and create an environment in which problematic past issues will never have to be dealt with again.
Marketing Association CEO Greg Garden says the effectiveness of the ASA has never been in question and he has committed his organisation’s members to do all they can to help raise short-term funding.
