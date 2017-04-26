Content marketing: tell no lies

Van Loggerenberg says many brands fail at the get-go because they don’t embody a clear identity. "The voice, character and proposition of the brand must constitute an unyielding sense of authenticity in any branded entertainment narrative."

That view is endorsed by Matthew Pullen, senior art director at the RPA agency in Santa Monica in the US, who writes: "The new narrative must always be built on a truth, and that comes from the inside."

Van Loggerenberg says originality is a nonnegotiable. "It should be the genesis of a good idea. But because many communication decision makers are risk averse, too many branded entertainment initiatives try to copy the recipe of benchmark case studies, seriously harming the credibility of a brand."

Underpinning most new content marketing attempts is a lack of sincerity when it comes to audience engagement. Van Loggerenberg says: "One can almost smell the

desperation of a brand approaching branded entertainment with a commercially led mindset, instead of leading with a human-centric narrative."

Part of achieving that goal, he suggests, is being believable. "A coherent narrative with a sense of fidelity and genuineness has proven to be the potter of plausibility."

And while that aspect is important, Van Loggerenberg adds that any story line also has to carry an emotional meaning.

James Mok, executive creative director for FCB Asia Pacific, believes entertainment narratives that allow an opportunity to communicate a "deeper understanding of what it is that consumers are looking for in relation to the way in which the brand or the product can contribute to their lives, makes for powerful emotional connections".

Van Loggerenberg says a strong emotional connection can create a sense of community with like-minded brand believers by hitting "an emotional sweet spot".

The chief digital officer of McCann Worldgroup in Africa, Clyde Mallon, believes that how messages are disseminated is becoming vital. Brands, he says, will need to "create new models for content creation that provide the means for shooting, editing and distribution that is always on".