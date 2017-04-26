Ad account action

Account moves and acquisitions continue apace in the first quarter of 2017.

Revlon has appointed MediaCom as its digital agency in SA. Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt) is to manage public relations activation and digital partners for the KWV wines group, while MullenLowe SA has won the above-the-line creative account for Mini from Black River FC. Five agencies pitched and the account has been awarded for a three-year period.

The much-scaled-down brand agency Brand Union Africa has secured several new clients, including Kenyan communications company Safaricom, Tiger Brands, Reckitt Benckiser and Webber Wentzel.