Agency shake-ups

20 April 2017
Marketer Kgaugelo Maphai has been appointed MD of media buying giant The MediaShop. He was formerly on the advisory board of Kagiso Media and has held senior positions at East Coast Radio and Peermont Global.

Says MediaShop group MD Chris Botha: "[Maphai] will bring a dynamic, innovative and different thinking into the agency."

As an independent consultant, Maphai worked on the Toyota, National Lottery and Accenture brands.

In another agency shake-up, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi is stepping down as CEO of Avatar, last year’s AdFocus medium-size agency winner, to become group CEO. Co-founder Veli Ngubane stays at the helm of the creative department.

