Cementing brand positioning through sponsorship

11 April 2017 - 08:32 AM
Luiz Gatti leads a group during stage 3 of the Absa Cape Epic from Tulbagh to Wellington. File Picture: SHAUN ROY/CAPE EPIC/SPORTZPICS
The brand sponsored a new pairing, consisting of top SA mountain biker Max Knox and Colombian  Hector Leonardo Paez Leon, regarded as one of the world’s leading mountain bikers. The sponsorship came in the wake of a new brand positioning for Kansai Plascon called “Designed for Life”, says Zurita Moore, corporate and digital communication specialist at the company.

“We felt our new brand positioning and ideology was a great fit with the Absa Cape Epic,” she says.  “The aim of our brand is simple: to make people’s lives better; to be there every step of the way of their life journey. Our science and success are both founded on emotion and enhancement. The ethos of the Absa Cape Epic takes this idea a step further, because it’s about living life at 100%; it’s about being challenged and tested to breaking point, and drawing on sheer passion and determination to pull one through the rough parts of the ride in pursuit of excellence. In many ways, the Absa Cape Epic and the athletes’ quest for sporting excellence are also “designed for life”, and this made the decision to get involved as a sponsor so much easier for the company,” she says.

Kansai Plascon decided to handle the sponsorship itself rather than allowing one of their agencies to drive it. “Our head of channel marketing has completed the Epic twice, so he volunteered to be team manager for the two cyclists we sponsored. His personal experience was invaluable. It helped us execute the sponsorship from a brand perspective and allowed us to be personally and wholeheartedly involved from beginning to end.”

To leverage the sponsorship, a dedicated photographer captured each moment along the journey. The images were shared with the team’s fans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and on the team’s blog in real time. “The engagement we managed to achieve, not just with clients or potential clients but also with those with a shared passion for the sport, was a very rewarding element of our sponsorship,” Moore says.

Prior to the start of the race, skills clinics for customers who were interested in mountain biking were held to introduce the Designed for Life concept. These took the form of small groups with Max Knox, one of Kansai Plascon’s sponsored cyclists. Moore says various campaigns will be launched throughout the year.

Team Kansai Plascon was eventually placed fourth in this year’s Absa Cape Epic. Was the sponsorship worth it for the company? “A sponsorship is only as successful as a brand makes it,” says Moore. “For us, it was certainly worth it: it allowed our brand to get directly involved in supporting two of mountain biking’s top athletes and to achieve high level of engagement with both customers and supporters of this sport.”

The big take-out: A sponsorship is only as successful as a brand makes it, says Kansai Plascon’s Zurita Moore, commenting on the fact that the brand chose to handle its sponsorship of two mountain bikers at this year’s Absa Cape Epic itself.

