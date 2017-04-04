Lessons in entrepreneurship and leadership

The most recent Sunday Times Top Companies Leaders on the Move event, in association with Johnnie Walker, took place on the same day SA awoke to the news that respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan had been axed, plunging the country into an uncertain future. On an unusually sombre day, it was perhaps appropriate to have an in-depth and meaningful discussion about leadership.

The first speaker of the day was entrepreneur Lebo Gunguluza, a Dragon investor on SA’s Dragon’s Den television show. He said that any position of leadership is tricky when you consider all the different stakeholders you need to satisfy. As an entrepreneur, he said, clients are essentially your employer, and the successful entrepreneur understands that he or she needs to ensure a good working relationship with even the most difficult client.

But what happens when the client’s values don’t align with your own? Does profit trump values? It’s a difficult situation, said Gunguluza, but in instances where you are contractually obliged to deliver a service, you have to deliver.

Gunguluza grew up in a shack in the impoverished Port Elizabeth township of New Brighton. Despite his humble beginnings, he became a self-made millionaire at the age of 27. His entrepreneurial ventures started at the age of 10, when he established a tuck shop, an initiative that taught him a good deal about profit and loss, and price pressure points.

In 2002 he founded a media and hospitality group that had interests in companies in the media, communications, hospitality and IT spaces. Since then he has refocused his group to concentrate on the events industry.

Successful entrepreneurs, Gunguluza said, look for the gap in the market and then act quickly to take advantage of it. They’re prepared to take risks, and they believe in their own abilities and skills. Other lessons he imparted included the importance of getting involved and getting “your hands dirty”, ensuring that your business is sustainable and outlives you, and constantly being alert to threats.