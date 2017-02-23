Radio and digital: a one-night stand or a meaningful relationship?

Did you know that a consumer need only watch three seconds of a video (not even full screen) for it to be deemed that they watched the entire video?

Meanwhile, Facebook has admitted to inflating the measurement of video viewing by 80%. Traditional media would simply never get away with being that unaccountable and vague.

Any product or trend that takes a market by storm tends to go through three distinct phases. First off there’s the revolution phase where literally everybody embraces the new product and nobody can see any of its flaws. The old order is declared well and truly dead. Next comes the reflection phase where the hype calms down and people start to critically analyse the new product. Maybe, just maybe, the old order had some merits. Finally, there’s the realignment phase where the new product does dominate (because it genuinely is a game changer) but the best bits of the old order are retained.

A lot of marketers are firmly in phase one — revolution. They’ve embraced a “digital first” advertising strategy which basically means putting everything into digital. In his presentation, Ritson argues that this is no strategy at all. In fact “digital first” has effectively killed strategy for many brands. They’re choosing their media before asking themselves the most fundamental of marketing questions: What’s my target segment? What is my brand position? What is my communication objective?

The result is that a lot of big brands are sacrificing awareness for a series of supposed one-on-one engagements. They’re putting the cart before the horse. One-on-one engagements are gold but only if you know you’re talking to the right person and you’re sure they understand who you are and what you stand for. It’s the classic one-night stand as opposed to a meaningful relationship.

Radio grabs attention

Some marketers have managed to progress to the reflection phase. They’ve stopped seeing digital and traditional as mutually exclusive categories. They’ve realised that an “and” approach bears better results than a “versus” approach and that they can have the best of both worlds: awareness and one-on-one engagement.

Traditional radio is far from dead. It still reaches nearly 90% of South Africans. Marketers are beginning to understand and wake up to the fact that radio is probably the most genial of all media in that, when you add it to a campaign with absolutely any other medium, it will improve results.

A study by Michael Gale, a marketing consultant in the US, showed how radio significantly increased digital performance. For the 13 consecutive weeks where radio supported his digital campaign, visitors increased by more than 20% across organic search, paid search, display and social. This wasn’t a one-off. This pattern repeated itself over numerous radio campaigns.

Gale believes this is due to radio’s ability to create top-of-mind awareness. “Radio grabs attention, creates interest, and builds desire that supports your digital display, SEO/SEM [search engine optimisation/search engine marketing] and social strategy. All these elements together will help generate leads that increase sales.”