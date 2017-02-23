Radio and digital: a one-night stand or a meaningful relationship?
It makes no sense to define advertising as boring and unmeasurable traditional media on the one side and sexy and measurable digital on the other, writes John Walls
Everything we took as absolute in the ad industry 15 years ago has exploded. Presenting at the Commercial Radio Conference in Australia in October last year, marketing guru Professor Mark Ritson pointed out that 15 years ago you wouldn’t have believed that, worldwide, digital advertising would outstrip all other sectors by 2020 (which all predictions say it will.) Even more unbelievable is the fact that more than 50% of all advertising in 2020 will go to just two companies, Facebook and Google.
Perceived wisdom says the losers are going to be traditional media: it’s already a disaster for print and press, while the demise of TV and radio is inevitable.
This is a plausible prediction — but only if you’re unable to see beyond a narrow definition of media as either traditional or digital.
Ritson busts the myth that we can define advertising in narrow terms of two clear and distinct columns: boring and unmeasurable traditional media on the one side and sexy and measurable digital on the other.
But does this categorisation actually make any sense? Ritson makes the point that more than 50% of Americans now listen to radio online. So does that make radio a digital medium? By 2020 more than 50% of out of home’s (OOH’s) revenue will come from digital. Does that make OOH a digital medium?
Digital giant Amazon’s great new disruptive initiative is building bookstores. Not virtual bookstores but real bookstores made of bricks and glass and stocking real books. Does that make Amazon a traditional business?
It’s a nonsensical and completely unnecessary categorisation. The truth is that all currently “traditional” media will ultimately operate in a digital space. So, for that matter, will every business. Digital is not a medium, it’s the marketplace. A good marketer understands that digital is the place where we convert the sale. It’s the end of the consumer journey, but not necessarily the beginning. The beginning of that journey is still often traditional media.
One of the main reasons marketers are shifting to an “and” and not a “versus” approach is that those who have tried a digital-only strategy are beginning to understand that it carries some serious limitations. We know that banners don’t really deliver. Then there’s the fact that digital audience metrics are not standardised and are certainly less rigorous than those used to measure radio.
Did you know that a consumer need only watch three seconds of a video (not even full screen) for it to be deemed that they watched the entire video?
Meanwhile, Facebook has admitted to inflating the measurement of video viewing by 80%. Traditional media would simply never get away with being that unaccountable and vague.
Any product or trend that takes a market by storm tends to go through three distinct phases. First off there’s the revolution phase where literally everybody embraces the new product and nobody can see any of its flaws. The old order is declared well and truly dead. Next comes the reflection phase where the hype calms down and people start to critically analyse the new product. Maybe, just maybe, the old order had some merits. Finally, there’s the realignment phase where the new product does dominate (because it genuinely is a game changer) but the best bits of the old order are retained.
A lot of marketers are firmly in phase one — revolution. They’ve embraced a “digital first” advertising strategy which basically means putting everything into digital. In his presentation, Ritson argues that this is no strategy at all. In fact “digital first” has effectively killed strategy for many brands. They’re choosing their media before asking themselves the most fundamental of marketing questions: What’s my target segment? What is my brand position? What is my communication objective?
The result is that a lot of big brands are sacrificing awareness for a series of supposed one-on-one engagements. They’re putting the cart before the horse. One-on-one engagements are gold but only if you know you’re talking to the right person and you’re sure they understand who you are and what you stand for. It’s the classic one-night stand as opposed to a meaningful relationship.
Radio grabs attention
Some marketers have managed to progress to the reflection phase. They’ve stopped seeing digital and traditional as mutually exclusive categories. They’ve realised that an “and” approach bears better results than a “versus” approach and that they can have the best of both worlds: awareness and one-on-one engagement.
Traditional radio is far from dead. It still reaches nearly 90% of South Africans. Marketers are beginning to understand and wake up to the fact that radio is probably the most genial of all media in that, when you add it to a campaign with absolutely any other medium, it will improve results.
A study by Michael Gale, a marketing consultant in the US, showed how radio significantly increased digital performance. For the 13 consecutive weeks where radio supported his digital campaign, visitors increased by more than 20% across organic search, paid search, display and social. This wasn’t a one-off. This pattern repeated itself over numerous radio campaigns.
Gale believes this is due to radio’s ability to create top-of-mind awareness. “Radio grabs attention, creates interest, and builds desire that supports your digital display, SEO/SEM [search engine optimisation/search engine marketing] and social strategy. All these elements together will help generate leads that increase sales.”
Taking the “and” approach involves marketers asking themselves a key question: “How do I continue to do the really cool things that digital has allowed me to do, but still achieve the awareness, reach and frequency staples that radio (or other traditional media) is so good at delivering?”
Big brands are starting to get this. The recent Vodacom Instagrannies campaign was all about getting consumers to interact with a digital game everyday. A marketer in the revolution phase would have ploughed everything into digital media. But Vodacom chose to drive its campaign with a major TV campaign, which was then amplified by a highly engaging three-dimensional radio campaign involving content, activations and celebrities.
What TV and radio did was to create widespread awareness of and affinity with the Instagrannies, so that when consumers did go online to play the game they already felt a connection to the characters and therefore to the Vodacom brand. This was a meaningful relationship with the customer, not a one-night stand.
