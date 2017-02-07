Launch of Zenzele makes headway in meeting demand for skills

Towards the end of 2016, Michelle Combrinck, CEO and founder of the Zinto Marketing Group, launched the Zenzele Educational Doorway, a Seta-accredited brand ambassador training & incubation centre for future brand ambassadors and client service professionals.

Zenzele means “do it for yourself” in isiXhosa. It is a is fitting name when one considers the growing need for SA’s youth to seek job opportunities actively as unemployment reaches crisis proportions, particularly within this market.

Combrinck, who has long been passionate about creating employment opportunities for the youth market, believes initiatives such as Zenzele are increasingly valuable. SA’s education system is failing much of our youth, she believes, and most learners leave school with a subpar education and none of the skills, tools or abilities needed to compete for the few jobs available. Added to this is the high rate of unemployment, and while government is working to create projects that will address the problem, Zenzele and other similar initiatives work to bridge the gap by providing alternative training and education for underresourced youth who would not otherwise have the means to further their education.

It’s a win for the industry too – Combrinck points out that experiential communication is a powerful way of engaging consumers. Young people working as promoters and brand ambassadors glean significant insight into the world of consumers, not to mention acquiring sales skills that will serve them in years to come.

“Over the years, we have identified a gap in the market for professional marketers we can recruit in the townships. These areas are full of talented individuals hoping to earn an income but without the theoretical and practical applications of sales and marketing. This is where Zenzele comes in, training them to become good brand ambassadors and marketing professionals.”