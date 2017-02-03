Mastering the art of experiential marketing

Heineken is known as a brand that understands how to harness the power of social media. In the campaign build-up, Heineken focused on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to encourage fans to vote for their city of choice. The company also posted content about the build-up events hosted in each city, which provided fans with a taste of what the final event would entail. During the event itself – hosted over two weekends – the brand posted relevant content via social media. This content was eventually shared by consumers as the event started gaining momentum.

“Both weekends were a huge success,” reports Ratsibe. “We trended for 15 hours on social media the first weekend and trended again the second weekend. This really was due to the huge support we had on all three nights of the event, with over 1,700 people attending. Heineken fans are asking for more such events. Our challenge is how we continue to offer these differentiated experiences.”

What worked so well with the #City Shaping experience was that Heineken SA was given the latitude to adapt the global campaign for the local market. “When you’re part of a global organisation it’s easy to take a global campaign and simply roll it out in whatever market you find yourself in,” says Ratsibe. “However, at Heineken we subscribe to the philosophy that every campaign must be locally relevant, otherwise it is not going to connect with consumers.”