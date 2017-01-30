Trends in digital evolution

Such strategies need to be relevant to the target audience, and the brand needs to be seen on all relevant digital platforms. Without this, the brand risks alienating an audience base that is open to conversion – or, even worse, marketing to it in the wrong way.

Understanding your target audience and marketing yourself in a way that will resonate is pivotal to any successful campaign, Seunarain says. And bear this in mind: you don’t have to be everywhere, but you do need to be in the right place, at the right time.

Last year, video content came into its own as part of the 360° approach most brands are taking with their advertising. This year, Seunarain predicts that video content will enjoy continued growth. “My hunch is that video is far from reaching its sell-by date,” she says.

Last year, Snapchat selfie lenses and Pokémon Go brought all the possibilities of augmented reality (AR) to the fore. This year, Facebook will be the one to watch as a major player and leader in the AR space.

Use of Facebook’s search function is on the rise, with the social network’s second-quarter earnings last year showing that the platform receives up to 2bn searches a day. Seunarain believes tapping into this could be key to brands increasing their reach on Facebook and driving traffic to the content they post there.