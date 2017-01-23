Leadership lessons from the best in the business

Are you at the pinnacle of your profession or a budding entrepreneur eager to learn what it takes to have the cutting edge in the workplace?

Join Leaders on the Move in association with Johnnie Walker and be inspired by the success stories of leading South African mentors.

Hear their business philosophy; their career highs and lows; the mistakes they made and what they’ve done to overcome adversity.

On February 17 we visit with Geoff Whyte, CEO, Nando’s SA; and listen to Alessandro Khojane’s amazing story over lunch at his restaurant Gemelli’s.

The day starts with breakfast at The Maslow Hotel ... don’t delay, book your seat now!

Contact:

Marcia Minnaar | minnaarm@timesmedia.co.za

Lucy Johnson | johnsonl@timesmedia.co.za