Leadership lessons from the best in the business

Book now for Leaders on the Move and get up close and personal with carefully selected leaders in business, who will impart their knowledge in this unique mentorship programme

23 January 2017 - 08:01 AM

Are you at the pinnacle of your profession or a budding entrepreneur eager to learn what it takes to have the cutting edge in the workplace?

Join Leaders on the Move in association with Johnnie Walker and be inspired by the success stories of leading South African mentors. 

Hear their business philosophy; their career highs and lows; the mistakes they made and what they’ve done to overcome adversity.

On February 17 we visit with Geoff Whyte, CEO, Nando’s SA; and listen to Alessandro Khojane’s amazing story over lunch at his restaurant Gemelli’s.

The day starts with breakfast at The Maslow Hotel ... don’t delay, book your seat now!

Contact:
Marcia Minnaar | minnaarm@timesmedia.co.za  
Lucy Johnson | johnsonl@timesmedia.co.za

