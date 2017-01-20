Top 10 technology, media and telecoms trends

The next prediction is that 2017 will be the year when a form of cyber attack known as distributed denial of service will not only become more frequent but also grow in scale and be harder to rectify once it has occurred. Deloitte Global says the reason for this is that there many insecure Internet of Things devices that and large-scale attacks that exploit the vulnerability of these devices have become easier to execute.

By 2022, Deloitte Global predicts that deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents in the US will fall by 6,000/year. The greatest cause of this reduction will be automatic emergency-breaking technologies, though other motor vehicle safety technologies will also play a role.

5G is predicted to have a major impact and the technology for the building blocks of 5G readiness will already come into play in 2017, Deloitte Global predicts. 5G is more complex than 4G, but the report points out that it is not a single-step technology but rather a cumulative result of years of upgrades to 4G networks.

It is predicted that this year over 300m smartphones will incorporate on-board neural network machine-learning capabilities. This will improve applications such as image classification, speech recognition, augmented reality, language translation and indoor navigation, even when Wi-Fi connectivity is poor.

Indoor navigation is also a space to watch, and Deloitte Global predicts that by 2022 a quarter of all precision digital navigation will include an indoor component, or even take place entirely indoors.