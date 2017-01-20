Half an hour with Werner Lindemann

Mediamark’s new MD, Werner Lindemann is enthusiastic about his latest role as he prepares to lead the company’s strategic direction, drawing from his extensive commercial and business development expertise. Having been back in media for just three years after an eleven-year stint in IT, Lindemann spoke to Redzone about some of the obvious - and less obvious - changes he’s encountered so far.

On the surface of things, he says digital trends and technological developments are dramatically transforming the industry. He adds that while South Africa is known to have issues around broadband, the true picture - according to a report recently issued by Arthur Goldstuck – is that more than half of all South Africans do have access to the Internet.

Quoting statistics from research company ‘We are Social’, Lindemann says that 90 percent of South Africans from LSM 6 upwards own smartphones, and use them to access the Internet. In addition, while they spend on average two hours and 20 minutes watching television and approximately four hours and 20 minutes listening to the radio, South Africans spend more than three hours consuming content on their mobile phones and five hours on their PC or tablet per day.