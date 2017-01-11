Trends in e-commerce for 2017

However, Bacher says e-commerce in SA lags behind the rest of the world. Interestingly, he mentions a recent UBS Global research report on Naspers’s half-year results, which makes no mention of online retailer Takealot.com, which the media company has a stake in. This, he says, suggests just how small the SA industry is relative to the rest of the world. It also indicates how little attention we get from global research papers when it comes to e-commerce.

Bacher admits there are still gaps in the industry, particularly in the mobile space. “While 35% of NetFlorist’s traffic comes from our mobi-site, just 20% of the transactions take place on mobile,” he says. This shows that consumers are not yet as comfortable transacting on their mobile phones as they are on their computers. The challenge for e-commerce businesses will be to close the gap between traffic on mobile sites and conversion rates. “We need to make the mobile experience more user friendly, investing in technology that will enhance the look and feel, and improve navigation around the site,” he says.

It’s not easy to launch an e-commerce business. Because of this, says Bacher, competition within the market comes mainly from existing businesses launching online components, and not from new, “pure-play” e-commerce businesses. This is largely due to a lack of venture capital in the space – a significant amount of capital is required to launch an e-commerce business, and investors remain wary.

Ultimately, Bacher says e-commerce in SA is lagging, and it will be some time before there is significant investment in new technologies. However, he predicts the industry will grow in 2017 as more small and large businesses come online – a positive and exciting move for the industry.

The big take-out: Trends that are likely to shape the e-commerce industry in 2017 include an increased number of large organisations developing e-commerce divisions and more local businesses venturing into the online space, says NetFlorist’s Ryan Bacher.