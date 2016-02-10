Is Apple’s star on the wane?

Apple has forecast its first sales dip in over a decade, expecting iPhone unit sales to fall by up to 5% in comparison to last year. Could it be that Apple’s period of exponential growth is finally drawing to a close?

“The sales dip hasn’t happened yet,” cautions Hilton Tarrant, client engagement head at mobile app development studio immedia. “Last year, Apple released the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s – for which there was significant pent-up demand. Because of supply constraints, demand for devices has flowed through into the January to March 2016 time frame, which makes it difficult to make a year on year comparison,” he says.

That said, there is no getting away from the fact that global markets are in chaos, which will in all likelihood affect the prices and purchase of products such as iPhones. The majority of consumers using legacy Apple devices have not yet upgraded to the larger devices such as the iPhones 6 and 6s (including the 6 Plus and 6s Plus). That said, this lag could also be seen as an opportunity; as contracts roll out, more consumers are likely to upgrade.

Pressure from Wall Street analysts for better earnings reports has resulted in Apple reporting on its services billing for the first time ever. “The report shows that most customers are locked in to the Apple eco-system because of their iPads and iPhones, which makes it hard to switch away from Apple. Don’t discount the ecosystem lock-in that the App Store and its vibrant, market-leading app ecosystem, Photos, Apple Music, Siri, iCloud, and Apple Pay provoke.” With one billion active Apple devices the world over (a figure which has grown by 25% year on year), consumers are most certainly still using their iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple TVs, Apple Watches and Macs.

One billion active customers is a significant base, no matter how much sales may vary from quarter to quarter. “Apple’s focus on services is certainly not a new one – a concept such as Apple Pay would have taken a considerable amount of time to develop and clearly the company is thinking of adding value for its customers,” says Tarrant. Though customers may pay small amounts of money for the Apple services they use, these recurring revenues add up, becoming noteworthy – particularly from such a large base.

Apple does not disclose country-specific numbers, but it has reported that total iPhone sales have grown by 45% in Korea, the Middle East and Africa – regions where the iPhone 6s launched within the same time frame. Using Vodacom as a proxy – given that it holds about 50% market share in South Africa – it would not be a stretch to imagine two million active iOS devices with Sim cards in the country, most of which would be iPhones (Vodacom disclosed in June 2015 that it had one million active iOS devices on its network). Independent retailer Cellucity placed iPhones firmly among its top-selling devices over the December period, with iPhone 6s as the top seller, followed by the 5s in second place.

With the deterioration of the rand in 2016, consumers in South Africa seem to be trading down to the iPhone 5s, reports Tarrant. “The fact that consumers are willing to buy older Apple devices speaks volumes about the Apple brand. It’s no surprise that the pace of innovation in the smartphone market as a whole is going to slow down but I predict that if you ignore the arbitrary, quarterly movements, more iPhones will still be sold in 2016 than were in 2015.” The big question, however, is whether Apple will be able to grow revenues, profits and volumes in the holiday quarter this year, compared to 2015.

The big take out: Consumers still remain firmly committed to the Apple brand and are tied to the Apple ecosystem via the services it offers, despite the brand predicting a dip in sales.