Winners of the 2025 Smarties awards have been announced

The big winners at the MMA Smarties South Africa 2025 Awards wereThe Foschini Group (TFG), which was named brand of the year; VML, which won the agency of the year prize; and the Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money! campaign, which achieved the best in show accolade.
The awards celebrate the boldest and most effective modern marketing campaigns across the region. It is one of the few marketing awards programmes in South Africa that are recognised by both the WARC and the RECMA marketing and advertising industries organisation. This dual accreditation means that each win contributes to international rankings and affirms South Africa’s relevance in global marketing excellence.
One of the biggest take-outs from the awards evening was the message that marketing that matters is marketing that moves the needle. From captivating brand stories to deep consumer insight and bold use of technology, this year’s winners demonstrated the full potential of modern marketing.
This year's categories placed increased emphasis on the creative use of AI and data in marketing campaigns. The winners stood out not only for their strategic ingenuity but also for how effectively they harnessed technology to deliver meaningful, results-driven brand experiences.
We saw campaigns that moved beyond surface-level creativity — they were smart, purposeful and designed for real-world impact
Carl Jordan
MMA Global CEO for Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa Melis Ertem says this year’s Smarties entries were a masterclass in blending creativity, innovation and technology. “Judging was incredibly difficult — every case brought bold thinking and real impact.”
Ertem says the three big winning campaigns stood out for their blend of strategic thinking, cultural resonance and business impact, reflecting the dynamism and creativity of South African consumers and the marketers who connect with them.
The 2025 judging panel included senior marketers and digital leaders from TikTok, Standard Bank, MTN, Nestlé, Absa, Takealot and Unilever. The 2025 jury chairs were chief growth officer atMesh.trade Luisa Mazinter, and MMA South Africa chair emeritus, Khensani Nobanda (CM(SA)), who is also Nedbank group executive: marketing & corporate affairs.
Head of sales for Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok Carl Jordan says the calibre of entries this year was nothing short of exceptional. “What stood out across the board was how brands are embracing data and technology not just as enablers, but as core storytelling tools. We saw campaigns that moved beyond surface-level creativity — they were smart, purposeful and designed for real-world impact. Judging the Smarties reaffirmed just how bold and world-class South African marketing has become.”
Winners of the 2025 Smarties awards have been announced
Many entrants harnessed technology creatively, and marketing campaigns demonstrated ingenuity and the skilful use of AI and data
The big winners at the MMA Smarties South Africa 2025 Awards were The Foschini Group (TFG), which was named brand of the year; VML, which won the agency of the year prize; and the Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money! campaign, which achieved the best in show accolade.
The awards celebrate the boldest and most effective modern marketing campaigns across the region. It is one of the few marketing awards programmes in South Africa that are recognised by both the WARC and the RECMA marketing and advertising industries organisation. This dual accreditation means that each win contributes to international rankings and affirms South Africa’s relevance in global marketing excellence.
One of the biggest take-outs from the awards evening was the message that marketing that matters is marketing that moves the needle. From captivating brand stories to deep consumer insight and bold use of technology, this year’s winners demonstrated the full potential of modern marketing.
This year's categories placed increased emphasis on the creative use of AI and data in marketing campaigns. The winners stood out not only for their strategic ingenuity but also for how effectively they harnessed technology to deliver meaningful, results-driven brand experiences.
MMA Global CEO for Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa Melis Ertem says this year’s Smarties entries were a masterclass in blending creativity, innovation and technology. “Judging was incredibly difficult — every case brought bold thinking and real impact.”
Ertem says the three big winning campaigns stood out for their blend of strategic thinking, cultural resonance and business impact, reflecting the dynamism and creativity of South African consumers and the marketers who connect with them.
The 2025 judging panel included senior marketers and digital leaders from TikTok, Standard Bank, MTN, Nestlé, Absa, Takealot and Unilever. The 2025 jury chairs were chief growth officer at Mesh.trade Luisa Mazinter, and MMA South Africa chair emeritus, Khensani Nobanda (CM(SA)), who is also Nedbank group executive: marketing & corporate affairs.
Head of sales for Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok Carl Jordan says the calibre of entries this year was nothing short of exceptional. “What stood out across the board was how brands are embracing data and technology not just as enablers, but as core storytelling tools. We saw campaigns that moved beyond surface-level creativity — they were smart, purposeful and designed for real-world impact. Judging the Smarties reaffirmed just how bold and world-class South African marketing has become.”
See the full list of winners here: https://www.mmaglobal.com/smarties-2025/finalists/winners/index/region:7
The big take-out: From presenting captivating brand stories to reflecting deep consumer insight and bold use of technology, this year’s winners demonstrated the full potential of modern marketing.
Read more:
Winners of the 2024 Smarties Awards have been announced
AI can improve business results, says MMA South Africa
Smarties winners announced
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.