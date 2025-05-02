Brave Group announces it is now 100% black-owned

Transformation of the advertising industry has long been a challenging, complex and sensitive issue with the industry criticised for its slow pace of change.
Chairperson of the Association for Communication and Advertising, Sharleen James, has previously written that while many agencies comply with the necessary regulations, there is a disconnect between BBBEE regulatory compliance and the spirit of transformation.
It is within this context that the announcement this week that the founding shareholders of Brave Group — Andrew Shuttleworth, Vanessa Pearson and Rob van Rooyen — have exited the business and their shares acquired by group CEO Musa Kalenga and chairperson Andile Khumalo, is particularly interesting. The acquisition means the agency is now 100% black-owned.
The transaction was made possible via capital raised from Sanlam Alternative Investments, combined with strategic support from Midas Ventures.
Kalenga says that while becoming a 100% black-owned agency is a critical milestone, this is only the beginning. “We are focused on building a business that is driven by creativity, powered by technology and rooted in a vision of inclusive excellence. The ability to raise the necessary capital sends a strong message that black-led businesses can be investment-ready, high-performing and innovation-driven.”
Commenting that for too long, ownership in the advertising agency sector has remained concentrated and unrepresentative of broader society, Khumalo says this transaction signals to others that transformation is not just necessary, but possible, sustainable, and good for business. “Our clients benefit from stronger BEE alignment, our people benefit from a more empowered leadership structure, and the industry gets to see a black-owned agency competing and winning at the highest levels, not because of compliance but because of capability.”
Brave Group’s clients include Unilever, Tiger Brands, African Bank, Accenture, WITS University and Kenvue. The group includes integrated specialist agencies House of Brave, Bold, Bravado and Forge by Brave.
James says, “The transition of Brave Group into black ownership is a powerful moment for our industry. It backs outstanding talent, embeds deep market insight and marks real progress in transformation. As an industry we celebrate this bold move — one that shifts power, builds equity and strengthens the creative voice of South Africa.”
The big take-out: “The ability to raise the necessary capital sends a strong message that black-led businesses can be investment-ready, high-performing and innovation-driven.” — Musa Kalenga, CEO, Brave Group
