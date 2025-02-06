Five rules for brand-building customer experience

Over 60% of TikTok users make immediate purchases after seeing an ad. Image: 123RF/fantasticstudio
Clients often think of customer experience (CX) as simply how people will engage with digital platforms. In reality, CX encompasses the entire customer journey from start to finish, across all channels where a customer encounters the brand.
This misunderstanding is at the heart of what I call the “back-of-the-brief blues”. We’ve all seen it: the client brief is brimming with information about objectives, target audiences and meticulously planned media schedules. But lurking somewhere near the end is a small section titled “Customer experience”. It’s there, dutifully acknowledged, but rarely given the starring role it deserves.
I see this play out time and again. Clients are increasingly aware of the importance of CX and the value of owning their customer data. They want to create amazing experiences and personalise interactions. But often the “how” gets lost in the flurry of campaign planning, creative development and media buying. The result? Missed opportunities, disconnected experiences, mountains of untapped dat and, ultimately, less effective campaigns.
Why does this happen? One reason is the misconception that CX is a nice-to-have — a finishing touch rather than a foundational element. Another is the perceived complexity of CX, coupled with the overwhelming feeling of what do we do with all this data? Clients tick the “first-party data” box because they know they should, but often lack the strategy or resources to translate that data into actionable CX improvements.
Co-create the CX vision, ensuring that every element of the campaign works in harmony
The truth is, CX is intrinsically linked to every other aspect of a successful campaign. It’s the glue that holds everything together, the invisible thread that connects every touchpoint in the customer journey, powered by the insights gleaned from that precious first-party data.
Relegating CX to the back of the brief undermines its effectiveness in several ways. One is that when CX is an afterthought, we miss opportunities to create truly innovative and engaging experiences that differentiate our brands from those of our clients. That meticulously collected first-party data becomes a dormant asset, a missed opportunity to truly understand and connect with customers.
Another problem is that a fragmented approach to CX leads to disjointed customer journeys, where touchpoints don’t align and the overall experience feels inconsistent. The data might tell a story, but no-one's listening.
Lastly, without a strong CX foundation even the most brilliant creative and meticulously planned media strategy can fall flat. A negative customer experience can quickly erode brand trust and ultimately affect the bottom line.
So, how do we bring CX from the back of the brief to centre stage, transforming it from a checkbox to a champion? It requires a fundamental shift in mindset, moving beyond simply acknowledging CX to actively embedding it into the very DNA of every project. Here's how:
1. Become CX detectives
Don't just accept the brief at face value. Interrogate it. Probe it for the real customer story. What are customers’ unarticulated needs? Their unspoken frustrations? Their secret desires? Use data, research, and even a little bit of intuition to uncover the “why” behind the “what” of the brief.
2. Embrace radical collaboration
CX isn’t a department; it’s a shared responsibility. Break down silos between strategy, creative, media, and even the client team. Co-create the CX vision, ensuring that every element of the campaign works in harmony to deliver a seamless and delightful CX.
3. Orchestrate moments of magic
Think beyond touchpoints and start thinking about moments. How can you create those unexpected, delightful surprises that transform a mundane interaction into a memorable experience? These moments are the building blocks of lasting customer loyalty.
4. Let data tell the story
Data isn’t just about numbers; it’s about narratives. Use data to understand the customer journey, identify pain points and measure the impact of your CX initiatives. Let the data tell the story of the CX, guiding your decisions and inspiring continuous improvement.
5. Cultivate a culture of CX obsession
CX isn’t a project; it's a mindset. Foster a culture where everyone, from the intern to the CEO, is obsessed with delivering exceptional CXs. This shared passion is the key to unlocking truly transformative results.
Stop treating CX like a footnote. Make it the headline. By bringing CX to the forefront of every brief, we can create campaigns that not only meet client objectives but also build lasting customer relationships and drive meaningful business growth. Let's ditch the back-of-the-brief blues and give CX the prominence it deserves.
Jana Kleinloog is CX strategy director at VML South Africa.
The big take-out: CX is intrinsically linked to every other aspect of a successful campaign. It’s the glue that holds everything together, the invisible thread that connects every touchpoint in the customer journey, powered by the insights gleaned from that precious first-party data.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.