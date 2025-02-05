How to be your agency’s No 1 client — on any budget

There is a prevalent notion that agencies’ smaller clients are seen as being of lesser importance. This is a myth, says Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen.
“An agency’s success hinges on the success of a client’s brand, regardless of its size or the expenditure involved. All marketers possess the same opportunity to cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship with their agency that results in business success for both.”
McDowell suggests 10 ways that clients can build a strong partnership with their agency.
Tip 1: Leverage your unique value — Big agencies don’t just chase big clients; they look for brands that bring something fresh and exciting. Smaller businesses offer agencies the freedom to push creative boundaries and to innovate. Plus, their direct access to decisionmakers, such as the MD, speeds up approvals, streamlines execution and fuels bold, standout campaigns. Use your unique edge to become a high-priority client.
Tip 2: Be available —Agencies cannot operate effectively in a vacuum. Campaigns flourish when clients are engaged. Make time to attend brainstorming sessions and provide input when required. Visit your agency’s office regularly and be part of the creative journey. In addition, as the communication industry can be fast-paced, your availability can make or break a project when last-minute changes are required.
Tip 3: Nail the brief — A great campaign starts with a great brief. Always provide a clear, written brief and, when possible, present it in person. Make it an experience — invite your agency to your office or to an inspiring location that embodies your brand. The more context and detail you provide, the more impactful the campaign will be. If your agency needs more info, respond promptly and comprehensively to avoid delays.
Tip 4: Provide a budget framework — A cynical belief is that agencies view the proposed budget as a target; but realistically, agencies need clear financial parameters to develop impactful campaigns. When you share an achievable budget framework, your agency can respond with solutions tailored to your needs. If budgets are tight, communicate openly. In an economically constrained environment, transparency builds trust and helps agencies maximise limited resources creatively.
Tip 5: Provide regular inductions and updates — Even seasoned agency teams benefit from regular immersion in your business. Host annual induction sessions to showcase new developments and to ensure that your agency team, especially when there are new members, remains aligned with your goals. These updates can provide valuable insights and inspire more targeted and innovative campaigns.
Tip 6: Maintain courtesy and boundaries — Respect and professionalism are the backbone of a strong agency-client relationship, especially in a culturally diverse and hierarchical industry. Set clear communication standards across platforms like Teams or WhatsApp, and don’t tolerate abusive behaviour from either side. If your agency falls short, address it head-on —have a direct, constructive conversation with the agency MD and agree on clear timelines for improvement.
Aim to provide clear and timely feedback to keep projects moving smoothly
Tip 7: Pay fairly and on time — The financial landscape is challenging, and budgets have barely increased in three years. Everyone is doing more with less. Recognise the value of your agency’s efforts and thank them for going the extra mile when they do by paying on time — unfairly long payment terms can damage their business. A reliable payment process signals appreciation and supports long-term partnerships.
Tip 8: Provide good and timely feedback — When agencies present ideas or campaign drafts, consolidate feedback from stakeholders within your company before responding. Delayed approvals can stall production timelines and lead to unnecessary costs. Aim to provide clear and timely feedback to keep projects moving smoothly.
Tip 9: Share campaign results — Keep your agency in the loop about campaign performance, good or bad. Sharing results builds trust and accountability. Don’t overreact to slow starts; some campaigns need time to gain traction. Set clear targets with your agency, track progress together and keep the feedback flowing. Transparency fuels stronger relationships and sharper campaigns.
Tip 10: Align on awards — If awards are part of your business strategy, communicate this to your agency. Agencies may prioritise creative accolades like the Loeries, while your business might value industry-specific awards for operational excellence. Discuss your preferences to ensure alignment. Celebrating wins together can boost your agency and enhance your brand’s reputation.
“Strong client-agency partnerships thrive on respect, clear communication and shared goals. Implement these tips, and you’ll craft powerful campaigns while building a relationship that drives real value. In our fast-paced, competitive industry, strong partnerships aren’t just beneficial — they’re essential for success,” says McDowell.
The big take-out: “Strong client-agency partnerships thrive on respect, clear communication and shared goals.”
