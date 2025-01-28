Balancing urgency and long-term goals in PR

Public relations focuses on getting results and making an impact. Staying calm and connected in urgent situations can be tough, but the key to being effective isn’t about working faster — it’s about learning to pace yourself and carefully thinking through each next step.
It’s essential to remember that urgency doesn’t mean abandoning your strategy. Instead, you need to communicate clearly and honestly while managing expectations consistently.
The secret to balancing urgency with executing an award-winning PR strategy lies in maintaining pace. By definition, pace refers to the speed or rate at which something happens, moves or develops. In PR, consistency forms the backbone of your pace. While urgency is woven into the fabric of our industry, maintaining the quality of work is nonnegotiable.
This is achieved by distinguishing between tasks that can be completed quickly and those that require a clear mind and attention to detail. Striking the right balance means understanding the priorities and moving at the appropriate speed to complete each task.
Keeping everyone informed, from clients to external stakeholders, helps set realistic expectations and enables others to understand their role in the process
While pressure may push people to work faster, it can also lead to burnout if not managed properly. Empower your team with the tools and information they need to excel in supporting you — this often overlooked approach ensures you have the capacity to think creatively and strategically.
As PR consultants, we are often commended for our communication skills. Yet in moments of urgency we sometimes forget the magic of communication. Keeping everyone informed, from clients to external stakeholders, helps set realistic expectations and enables others to understand their role in the process.
Proactively addressing concerns, confirming details and clarifying plans are all crucial. A quick check here, a brief update there and a clear road-map for what comes next can keep things running smoothly, even under pressure. When everyone is aligned and informed, the load feels lighter and delivering results becomes more achievable.
PR is a lot like the best-seller Eat, Pray, Love — it’s all about finding and holding onto balance, even when the world feels chaotic. It’s also about taking a moment to breathe, communicate and prioritise. Creating award-winning work isn’t about rushing to the finish line; it’s about moving with purpose and always keeping the bigger picture in mind. So, channel your inner Elizabeth Gilbert, take a deep breath and trust the process. A little calm can go a long way!
Bongekile Nkomo is a senior account manager at Tribeca Public Relations.
The big take-out: Creating award-winning work isn’t about rushing to the finish line; it’s about moving with purpose and always keeping the bigger picture in mind.
