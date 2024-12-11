Ogilvy and KFC win AdFocus Partnership of the Year Award
The ‘Make it KFC’ campaign delivered a 25:1 return on investment and there was a completely positive online and broadcast response
11 December 2024 - 13:00
The AdFocus Partnership of the Year Award recognises client and agency partnerships with proven, continued results. For the second consecutive year, Ogilvy South Africa wins this award, this time for its partnership with KFC.
This relationship dates back more than 20 years. Its success, say the judges, “is testament to the benefits of institutional knowledge married to current relevance. This was a fantastic year for the partnership, helping to drive Ogilvy back to the top of the Loeries and Creative Circle rankings.”..
