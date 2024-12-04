How technology and creativity can find each other
Just like any piece of equipment, AI is effective only to the extent that its human handlers apply it imaginatively. Ideas and concepts are what determine the value of the final result
Since the advent of generative AI there’s been industry-wide rhetoric that AI will supplant human creativity, leading to job losses and influencing the quality of creative output in the advertising realm. This has resulted in numerous studies investigating the nexus between the creative industry and AI.
Based on a survey in 2023, the Insights department of It’s Nice That curated a content series titled Shades of Intelligence (https://www.itsnicethat.com/shades-of-intelligence). The series offered context about how AI is deployed across the industry, explored the lifecycle of creative projects and unpacked case studies on the use of AI tools for creative pursuits. The research found that 83% (https://www.itsnicethat.com/features/shades-of-intelligence-insights-launch-creative-industry-ai-151123) of surveyed creatives have incorporated AI in their work. Though this statistic seems significant, when it came to the final product, AI contributed to only 6% of the overall output.....
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.