Positive portrayals of men in ads boost equity and sales

Coinciding with International Men’s Day, a new report from Kantar, “Connecting With Men: How Brands Can Decode Modern Masculinity” reveals critical insights into the identity challenges men face and why brands and advertisers must rethink how they engage these audiences.
The most significant findings of the report are that campaigns with positive portrayals of men have a commercial advantage (+37 percentile points higher than ads with negative portrayals in building long-term brand equity).
The report also reveals that masculinity is intersectional: more than twice as many LGBTQ+ men feel negatively represented by advertising (20%) than non-LGBTQ+ men (8%). Furthermore, 30% of men with a thinking or learning disability feel poorly represented, along with 20% of men with mental health conditions and 16% of men with any disability. That is vs just 7% of men with no disability.
Two-thirds of men in adverts are under 40. In other words, younger men are over-represented while older experiences are often neglected.
Men, especially younger men, are experiencing a cultural turning point. One-quarter of US Gen Z men see themselves as either equally masculine and feminine or more feminine — three times more than Boomers.
Why masculinities matter for brands
Amid a rise in mental health concerns, the emergence of toxic “role models” and changing expectations in family and work life, men are struggling to redefine their roles. But masculinity isn’t just a social issue — it’s a business imperative. Kantar’s study shows that ads which score high on the Male Gender Unstereotype Metric, which captures whether portrayals of men set a good example for others, perform better than ads which don’t: they score 37 percentile points higher when it comes to building long-term brand equity and 21 percentile points higher for short-term sales likelihood.
Věra Šídlová, global creative thought leadership director at Kantar, says: “Masculinity matters to marketers because advertising is part of the cultural fabric and shapes how we see men. Men want to see more authentic and nuanced portrayals of themselves. Brands that let go of old stereotypes will not only build stronger connections but also drive real growth and positive change. Those that don’t embrace a broader view of masculinity risk losing ground to competitors that are more progressive.
While men are taking on more responsibilities at home — especially as more live alone — the ad industry is not keeping pace
“Whether they show men as caregivers, emotionally aware partners or self-reflective individuals, brands that evolve with these changes can make a real impact in society and on the bottom line, as customers see themselves in their marketing and form a more meaningful connection.”
The Tate of the nation
As society grapples with modern masculinity, toxic role models like Andrew Tate have gained prominence on social media. Despite being banned from most major platforms, his content persists through fan accounts. Since returning to X in 2022 after a two-year ban, Tate has gained over 10-million followers. However, Kantar engagement data reveals that likes on his posts have dropped by 42% and reposts are down 27% (October 2023-2024 vs October 2022-2023). This suggests many of his followers may monitor his output but not support his views.
Spotlight on traditionally gendered categories
The business case for engaging with men is clear. In addition to that, brands that continue to overlook men’s perspectives in traditionally gendered categories risk missing out on substantial market opportunities.
For example, only 24% of baby product ads are tested with men, representing a missed opportunity to engage the growing audience of fathers actively involved in childcare. In fact, more ads for pet products are tested with both genders (95%) than ads for baby care and food.
While men are taking on more responsibilities at home — especially as more live alone — the ad industry is not keeping pace. Only 15% of ad testing in home care seeks feedback from men. This is despite ads that portray men as active decisionmakers in domestic life driving stronger engagement and resonating better.
As societal expectations about masculinity evolve, men are becoming more involved in self-care. However, despite 40% of men using skin care products, 91% of creative testing focuses only on women. Brands need to rethink how they market to men, focusing more on emotional wellbeing and physical self-care.
Kantar’s study includes qualitative analysis from four countries with very different cultural norms of masculinity.
With a rise of conservatism, men in Brazil are feeling pressure to conform to traditional roles. However, ads that show men in family settings (especially involving household chores) resonate, underscoring the importance of challenging traditional gender roles.
Turkish men feel a pressure to act as strong, successful and capable providers. Ads showing men as caring and co-operative within the family have become aspirational, allowing brands to show men's emotional side without detracting from their masculinity.
In Thailand the concept of masculinity is evolving, becoming less about physical strength and more about kindness and social responsibility. Ads that challenge traditional gender norms portraying men as sensitive and nurturing are well received.
Masculinity remains a divisive topic in the US, with this year’s presidential election stirring up stronger feelings about gender roles. However, ads that portray men as emotionally aware and engaged in self-care and family life are striking a chord with American consumers.
The big take-out: Masculinity isn’t just a social issue — it’s a business imperative. Advertising campaigns with positive portrayals of men have a 37% commercial advantage over those that don’t represent men positively.
Positive portrayals of men in ads boost equity and sales
A new report by Kantar urges brands to rethink how they engage changing male audiences
Coinciding with International Men’s Day, a new report from Kantar, “Connecting With Men: How Brands Can Decode Modern Masculinity” reveals critical insights into the identity challenges men face and why brands and advertisers must rethink how they engage these audiences.
The most significant findings of the report are that campaigns with positive portrayals of men have a commercial advantage (+37 percentile points higher than ads with negative portrayals in building long-term brand equity).
The report also reveals that masculinity is intersectional: more than twice as many LGBTQ+ men feel negatively represented by advertising (20%) than non-LGBTQ+ men (8%). Furthermore, 30% of men with a thinking or learning disability feel poorly represented, along with 20% of men with mental health conditions and 16% of men with any disability. That is vs just 7% of men with no disability.
Two-thirds of men in adverts are under 40. In other words, younger men are over-represented while older experiences are often neglected.
Men, especially younger men, are experiencing a cultural turning point. One-quarter of US Gen Z men see themselves as either equally masculine and feminine or more feminine — three times more than Boomers.
Why masculinities matter for brands
Amid a rise in mental health concerns, the emergence of toxic “role models” and changing expectations in family and work life, men are struggling to redefine their roles. But masculinity isn’t just a social issue — it’s a business imperative. Kantar’s study shows that ads which score high on the Male Gender Unstereotype Metric, which captures whether portrayals of men set a good example for others, perform better than ads which don’t: they score 37 percentile points higher when it comes to building long-term brand equity and 21 percentile points higher for short-term sales likelihood.
Věra Šídlová, global creative thought leadership director at Kantar, says: “Masculinity matters to marketers because advertising is part of the cultural fabric and shapes how we see men. Men want to see more authentic and nuanced portrayals of themselves. Brands that let go of old stereotypes will not only build stronger connections but also drive real growth and positive change. Those that don’t embrace a broader view of masculinity risk losing ground to competitors that are more progressive.
“Whether they show men as caregivers, emotionally aware partners or self-reflective individuals, brands that evolve with these changes can make a real impact in society and on the bottom line, as customers see themselves in their marketing and form a more meaningful connection.”
The Tate of the nation
As society grapples with modern masculinity, toxic role models like Andrew Tate have gained prominence on social media. Despite being banned from most major platforms, his content persists through fan accounts. Since returning to X in 2022 after a two-year ban, Tate has gained over 10-million followers. However, Kantar engagement data reveals that likes on his posts have dropped by 42% and reposts are down 27% (October 2023-2024 vs October 2022-2023). This suggests many of his followers may monitor his output but not support his views.
Spotlight on traditionally gendered categories
The business case for engaging with men is clear. In addition to that, brands that continue to overlook men’s perspectives in traditionally gendered categories risk missing out on substantial market opportunities.
For example, only 24% of baby product ads are tested with men, representing a missed opportunity to engage the growing audience of fathers actively involved in childcare. In fact, more ads for pet products are tested with both genders (95%) than ads for baby care and food.
While men are taking on more responsibilities at home — especially as more live alone — the ad industry is not keeping pace. Only 15% of ad testing in home care seeks feedback from men. This is despite ads that portray men as active decisionmakers in domestic life driving stronger engagement and resonating better.
As societal expectations about masculinity evolve, men are becoming more involved in self-care. However, despite 40% of men using skin care products, 91% of creative testing focuses only on women. Brands need to rethink how they market to men, focusing more on emotional wellbeing and physical self-care.
Kantar’s study includes qualitative analysis from four countries with very different cultural norms of masculinity.
With a rise of conservatism, men in Brazil are feeling pressure to conform to traditional roles. However, ads that show men in family settings (especially involving household chores) resonate, underscoring the importance of challenging traditional gender roles.
Turkish men feel a pressure to act as strong, successful and capable providers. Ads showing men as caring and co-operative within the family have become aspirational, allowing brands to show men's emotional side without detracting from their masculinity.
In Thailand the concept of masculinity is evolving, becoming less about physical strength and more about kindness and social responsibility. Ads that challenge traditional gender norms portraying men as sensitive and nurturing are well received.
Masculinity remains a divisive topic in the US, with this year’s presidential election stirring up stronger feelings about gender roles. However, ads that portray men as emotionally aware and engaged in self-care and family life are striking a chord with American consumers.
The big take-out: Masculinity isn’t just a social issue — it’s a business imperative. Advertising campaigns with positive portrayals of men have a 37% commercial advantage over those that don’t represent men positively.
Read more:
Winning with Gen Z
Marketers pulling back from X, says new Kantar report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.