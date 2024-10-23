The finalists of the FM AdFocus Awards 2024 have been named

AdFocus Awards are unique in the creative industry awards space, rewarding agencies and the way they are run with regard to their people, their systems and their clients.
Winning an AdFocus Award means your agency is the best in the period of the Awards.
AdFocus Awards chair Luca Gallarelli, who is also group CEO of TBWA, says: “The finalists represent the best of our industry, not only in evolving it but in placing the creative product first with an understanding that it is only through our work that we will have a meaningful impact on our clients’ brands as they engage with their consumers.”
Gallarelli says he was impressed by the number of entries this year, given that conditions had been tough.
“The finalist agencies and their clients represent the ones who, despite all the challenges and complexities confronting the industry at present, have navigated their way around it to deliver some of their very best work ever.”
Achieving a finalist position, Gallarelli says, is a significant accomplishment, as the standard this year was high.
“This year’s shortlist of finalists represents the very best of who we are as an industry in the country. As we look forward to a future in which South Africa reclaims its place as a pre-eminent creative country within the broader adverting and marketing landscape, it is these agencies that have really proved themselves to be outstanding proponents of that and are leading us there.”
The AdFocus 2024 shortlist (in alphabetical order)
In the categories African impact of the Year and Adaptability Award there are no finalists, and therefore there will be no winners.
Awards for Agency of the Year, Shapeshifter of the Year, Industry Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achiever will be announced at the event.
The student finalists will be announced in due course.
Luca Gallarelli
2024 Jury
This year’s jury was made up of Gallarelli, Vicki Buys, MD, Ogilvy; Sadika Fakir, group executive: digital marketing & media, Absa; Pepe Marais, co-founder & group chief creative officer, Joe Public; Dean Oelschig, managing partner & founder, Halo; Katherine Madley, VP of marketing, Massmart (Walmart); Sharleen James, MD, Accenture Song; Dustin Chick, partner & MD, Razor PR; Sbu Sitole, founder & CCO, The Odd Number; Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner and CCO, Think Creative; Chris Botha, group MD, Park Advertising; and Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer, MultiChoice Group.
Gallarelli remarks that this is an excellent jury that covers all the significant disciplines across the entire industry.
“Some of the best and most senior representatives of our industry pored over these entries, dissecting them and looking beneath the hood of every entry that came through. No stone was left unturned to identify the agencies that are having a meaningful impact and are pushing our industry forward through their work.”
The big take-out: “This year’s finalist shortlist represents the very best of who we are as an industry in South Africa.”
The AdFocus 2024 shortlist (in alphabetical order)
Small
Halo
Retroviral
Medium
Grid Worldwide Branding & Design Pty Ltd
Ogilvy Cape Town
The Odd Number
Large
Joe Public
M&C Saatchi Abel
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris — Johannesburg
PR
Magna Carta
Tribeca
Specialised
Levergy
Playmakers
Social Lab
TBWA Coastal
Media
Juno Media
Publicis
The Media Shop
Partnership of the Year (Sponsored by IAS)
Magna Carta & MTN
Ogilvy SA & KFC
Ogilvy SA & VW
TBWA Coastal & Spar
Transformation
Joe Public
Ogilvy SA
Group of the year
M&C Saatchi Abel
Ogilvy SA
TBWA South Africa
