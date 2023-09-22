The company tries to distance itself from its Native American image, but some are not convinced
This is who we are: South African, we are the birthplace of humanity and a showcase of human excellence
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Brand South Africa: This is who we are
This is who we are: South African, we are the birthplace of humanity and a showcase of human excellence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.