Future of Media: The true meaning of purpose

26 May 2022 - 08:55
Picture: Pexels/Bruno Scramgnon-315658

Brands are increasingly exposing their “human” side, whether it be good or bad. Social media has uncovered many as they try to adapt their tone of voice while participating in more direct consumer engagement.

Having a narrative – a story that explains why a brand exists and how it is guided by a purpose – is becoming progressively important in an over-crowded marketplace. Sharing a clear vision with business partners and the media ensures a greater understanding and ensures everyone stays aligned and on strategy. In an environment where there are often numerous attention-grabbing distractions and opinions about what a brand is about, an approved purpose narrative becomes critical to share.

But what is purpose, how do brands define theirs and live up to that purpose consistently?

Moderated by Siya Sangweni, panellists included:

  • Abey Mokgwatsane, CMO at Investec;
  • Nontokozo Madonsela, group CMO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings;
  • Lyndon Barends, MD: strategy, sales and marketing at Arena Holdings; and
  • Sydney Mbhele, chief executive: brand at Sanlam.

 

