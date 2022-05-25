Future of Media: Will a hypercompetitive world create instability in the advertising market?
25 May 2022 - 14:40
Collaboration between media and brands truly took off in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic forced everyone to re-think – and to some degree – reinvent their marketing approach. It became critical for survival and delivering impact.
However, as we look towards a post-Covid future, has the urgency for partnerships faded as brands choose to consolidate or expand their offerings on their own once again?
Watch the Future of Media webinar, as we examined what the collaborative marketing space has looked like since 2020, and how to expect business models to evolve further in 2022.
Moderated by Siya Sangweni, panellists included:
- Tanya Schreuder, CEO at Joe Public Media;
- Shaun Frazao, global strategy partner at Wavemaker Worldwide;
- Tumelo Motingoe, GM at AMA Media Agency; and
- Ryan McFadyen, co-founder and strategic head at HaveYouHeard
