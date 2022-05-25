×

Redzone Channel

FM Redzone in discussion with the NAB and Radio Always

25 May 2022 - 14:51
Picture: Pexels/Dmitry Demidov
From the moment you wake up, to the seconds before a business pitch, radio is always there. Radio sets a mood, heals heartbreak, and elevates debate.

Radio is there for news and entertainment, a prank or a rant, we all have a memorable radio moment. It seemingly has no beginning, no end and is always on.

Brands thrive on radio, people interact with and on radio, and countries use it to connect across the globe.

The power of radio cannot be summed up in a few words, in fact it can’t even be explained in a thesis, such is the power of the medium.

Watch the FM Redzone in discussion with the NAB where we looked at the ever-evolving world that is radio, why it’s a critical component to the 21st media mix and why your ideas matter now more than ever.

Moderated by Grant Nash, panellists include:

  • Doug Place, CMO at Nando’s Africa, Middle East, and South Asia;
  • Dashni Vilakazi, MD at The MediaShop;
  • Tshepo Tumahole, creative director at Joe Public; and
  • Melissa Mc Nally, research and analytics manager at Kagiso Media

 

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.