Seasonal strategies: the impact of spring, summer, autumn and winter on advertising
30 March 2022 - 15:12
Every year presents a truth: consumers are inclined to spend more money during certain periods and less during others, depending on the products and services in question. As a marketer, how does one gear efforts around the peaks and troughs of consumer behaviour to deliver a strong, year-long marketing strategy from January’s new year resolutions to the rush of Black Friday shopping and the festive period?
Moderated by Arye Kellman, CCO of TILT, panellists include:·
- Christa Kruger – Chief Operating Officer, Wavemaker
- Mongezi Mtati - Lead Strategist, Rogerwilco
- Lebo Moerane - Social and Digital Lead, VMLY&R
- Tinyiko Mageza - Executive Head of Marketing, V&A Waterfront
Date: 19 April 2022
Time: 09h00
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.