Seasonal strategies: the impact of spring, summer, autumn and winter on advertising

30 March 2022 - 15:12
Picture: Unsplash/Estee Janssens
Every year presents a truth: consumers are inclined to spend more money during certain periods and less during others, depending on the products and services in question. As a marketer, how does one gear efforts around the peaks and troughs of consumer behaviour to deliver a strong, year-long marketing strategy from January’s new year resolutions to the rush of Black Friday shopping and the festive period? 

Moderated by Arye Kellman, CCO of TILT, panellists include:·       

  • Christa Kruger – Chief Operating Officer, Wavemaker       
  • Mongezi Mtati - Lead Strategist, Rogerwilco        
  • Lebo Moerane - Social and Digital Lead, VMLY&R       
  • Tinyiko Mageza - Executive Head of Marketing, V&A Waterfront

Date: 19 April 2022

Time: 09h00

