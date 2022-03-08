Redzone Channel

Brand South Africa celebrates 20 years of active service to the Nation Brand

08 March 2022 - 13:00
Picture: 123RF/albund
Picture: 123RF/albund

Charged with the responsibility to inspire pride, patriotism, social cohesion, nation-building and positive change in South Africa, Brand South Africa has sought to bring to life and share how the nation is consistently ‘Inspiring new ways’ through each of its communication pieces and in every campaign.

The work of South Africa’s official Nation Brand management agency has centred around its vision to nurture a nation brand that inspires its people and is admired globally, with a campaign and programme portfolio that seeks to inspire and unify civil society, business, government, and the media to strengthen the reputation of South Africa.

Brand South Africa’s 20 year journey

Its campaigns have profiled achievements that were alive with possibility and subsequently, inspired new ways
Redzone Channel
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Brand South Africa celebrates 20 years of active ...
Redzone Channel
2.
Use TikTok to accelerate your brand’s impact
Redzone Channel
3.
Brand South Africa’s 20 year journey
Redzone Channel
4.
Marco Lopes on the South African gaming and ...
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.