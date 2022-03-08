Brand South Africa celebrates 20 years of active service to the Nation Brand

Charged with the responsibility to inspire pride, patriotism, social cohesion, nation-building and positive change in South Africa, Brand South Africa has sought to bring to life and share how the nation is consistently ‘Inspiring new ways’ through each of its communication pieces and in every campaign.

The work of South Africa’s official Nation Brand management agency has centred around its vision to nurture a nation brand that inspires its people and is admired globally, with a campaign and programme portfolio that seeks to inspire and unify civil society, business, government, and the media to strengthen the reputation of South Africa.