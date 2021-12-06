Gamagraphy Photography Services

Brand South Africa is working with corporate South Africa to give much needed financial and non-financial support to small business owners, the energetic drivers of our economy. This support is needed now more than ever as the country continues to battle the effects of the pandemic, the unrest and the high unemployment rate.

Meet one of the small business owners who have been supported by the initiative, Bongani Thamsanqa Gama, known for his photography business called Gamagraphy. Bongani is from Soweto and has taught himself about the craft, first by taking snaps at friends & family events in his hometown, now he has shot for big brands across the country.