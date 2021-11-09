Redzone Channel

#FutureOfMedia | In-Home Sampling: Connecting Brands to Consumers during Covid

09 November 2021 - 09:45
Image: Supplied by Introducing!SA
Many multinationals use a sampling strategy to win market share. In the pandemic, consumers have minimised time in-store and increased online shopping. Consumers now prefer discovering new brands in the safety of their homes. Introducing!SA is an omni-channel network that connects brands to consumers, providing a safe in-home sampling solution.

In light of the recent pandemic, global companies who provide product samples to consumers on behalf of brands and retailers have been largely profitable.

