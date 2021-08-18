Redzone Channel

Delivering ‘cut-through-the-clutter’ video content in 2021

18 August 2021 - 10:00
Picture: Pexels/Stephan-Müller
Picture: Pexels/Stephan-Müller

The era of digital video is here. Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, recently announced that video is “driving an immense amount of growth online for all major platforms”, as Instagram shifts its focus from pictures to video. But, how do brands create video content for social media that is thumb-stopping and eye-catching? How do you grip consumers’ attention when global online content consumption has more than doubled since 2020? 

With the average human attention span now being eight seconds long, what do brands need to do to set themselves apart? Join the thought-leaders of video as we explore the compelling topic: Financial Mail Redzone In Discussion: Delivering “Cut-Through-The-Clutter” Social Media Video in 2021 in our online event at 09h00 on Wednesday, 1 September 2021.

The power of mobile advertising in the Covid era

When it comes to mobile advertising, it’s vital to know your audience profile and how much time they spend on their mobile devices
2 months ago
