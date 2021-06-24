#FutureOfMedia
WATCH: Neuromarketing — delving deep into the subconscious
24 June 2021 - 12:30
Neuromarketing bridges the gap between cognitive psychology and behavioural economics by allowing a brand to understand the decision-making process of the human brain and measure emotion and attention, to ultimately optimise how successful communications can be.
We explored the subconscious and uncovered how neuromarketing can (and should) be incorporated into your 2021 marketing strategies to speak to the motivations deep within the mind.
It’s time for a different way of thinking about how people engage with media, each other and the world around them. As an industry, we need to listen first to better understand what to do next.
