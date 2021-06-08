WATCH: Family dynamics and the child’s role within the SA household

Today’s families are collaborative and kids are central in their households and in their parents’ lives as well as in the decision-making processes of the home. The relationships between kids and parents are closer than ever before and kids have more say in household spending than ever before.

ViacomCBS has conducted insightful research by connecting with 2.5 million kids, teens, young adults and adults through consumer insights, covering 73 countries globally, from the US to Australia and Sweden to South Africa. They explored family dynamics and kids’ role and influence within the South African household.

During a recent FM Redzone discussion, we unpacked insightful research into family dynamics and the child's role within the SA household.